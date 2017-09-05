New route for this year's Kannapolis Christmas parade; entry forms available now

The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns at 6 p.m. on December 9, but this time with a new route.

The parade will begin at its usual location at the intersection of South Main Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. It will then travel down Main Street and end at the intersection of Main Street and Laureate Way.

There are new drop off and pick up areas for parade participants which will more easily accommodate traffic and avoid construction in downtown Kannapolis.

The parade is sponsored by Cannon Pharmacy and the City of Kannapolis. Cash awards will be presented in the categories of bands, churches, civic organizations and schools.

To participate in the parade please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmasparade.

All the information and forms needed to enter the parade are located at this site.

Link to Parade Entry Form: http://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Portals/0/Departments/Parks%20and%20Rec/Documents/christmas%20entry%20form%202017.pdf?ver=2017-07-18-112444-407

Link to Parade Route Map: http://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Portals/0/Departments/Parks%20and%20Rec/Documents/ParadeRoute2017.pdf?ver=2017-08-11-093536-490

