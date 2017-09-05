135 mph chase ends in a north Charlotte crash - and a flurry of charges

The word from out-of-state decision makers: Thanks for the help, but go home and take care of your own state, because Hurricane Irma could be headed your way.More >>
The coalition says there are people in about 50 cities across the country ready to speak out against deportations and hatred.More >>
The name of the company is still a mystery, but it's no secret that the Salisbury City Council and Rowan County Commissioners want to give it a helping hand.More >>
Wendy Bumgardner, who lived in Sawmills and Lenoir, says she reached out to a man in Morganton after a Facebook post on a radio station's page.More >>
From the City of Salisbury: Larissa Harper, downtown business specialist in Wilson, N.C., has been named the new Downtown Salisbury, Inc. (DSI) downtown development director, effective Monday, Oct. 9.More >>
