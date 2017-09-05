Two face long list of charges from breaking and entering cases

Two men with long criminal records are back in jail, both accused of breaking into cars and buildings in eastern Rowan County.

Douglas James Upright, 55, faces 28 charges, including felony breaking and entering, first degree burglary, larceny, and larceny of a firearm.

Ray Daniel Upright, 45, faces twelve charges, including felony breaking and entering, first degree burglary, and larceny of a firearm.

The Rockwell Police Department served warrants on the two men for a list of identical felony charges, and there are also charges from the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

The charges from Rockwell included two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and two counts of felony larceny.

According to the report, the two men stole $2,702 in power and garden tools from a storage building on Trexler Avenue in Rockwell, and $1,275 worth of equipment from another storage building on Trexler Avenue.

Warrants say the men also stole power tools and lawn equipment from a work van and a pickup.

Bond for Douglas Upright is $95,000. Ray Upright’s bond amount is $40,000.

Both men are set to make a first appearance in court on Tuesday.

