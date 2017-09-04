After young reporter's death, father says world was cheated

Months ago, I was sitting at my computer at work when I received an email from Brian Schuman. With my line of work, I receive a lot of messages from complete strangers into my inbox. This one caught my eye.

Brian was writing from Long Island, New York. He explained he had been browsing our website and stopped on my bio. He found it to read much like his daughter’s bio did.

Jordan Schuman was a reporter. She was just starting off in her first gig out of college at WPDE in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. One moment, Jordan had her whole life ahead of her. The next, she didn’t.

On December 23, 2015, Jordan was driving to Waxhaw to meet a friend for dinner when a terrible crash took her life. Her father is still trying to catch his breath.

"In the moment you hear, all the air goes out of the world and your life is sucked out of you," he told me.

After months of emailing back and forth, Brian drove down to meet me at the intersection of Potter Road and Route 200, where his world changed forever. Jordan was hit by two cars coming from either direction.

"How does the most important person in your life not be in this world anymore? It doesn't make sense," he said.

Through emails, Brian’s grief was palatable and in person, it was no different.

"The last 20 months have been horrific. The last 20 months have been not believable. The last 20 months have felt like 20 seconds and 20 years at the same time," Brian said.

To make matters worse for Brian, he believes his daughter did not have to die.

"There was no reason for it. There was no reason for it if it was marked correctly," he said.

The stop sign approaching the intersection is positioned well in front of the stop line. The night of Jordan’s accident was dark and raining. Brian thinks his daughter never saw the intersection.

"She stopped here at this sign. She then started continuing out. Had no idea in the darkness and in the wetness that there was an intersection there," he said.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there have been eight crashes at the intersection in the past five years. Jordan's was the only deadly one, but others were injured.

Brian worries there will be more. He wants to see the stop sign moved to the white line. But NCDOT disagrees.

When I asked if the change was possible, they said their investigation resulted in no recommendations and no changes are anticipated.

Brian is begging them to reconsider.

"Not only was she cheated, not only was her family cheated, but the world was cheated," he said.

Have a story you think needs to be told? Email us and let us know. ThroughTheirEyes@wbtv.com

If you let him, Brian will talk and talk about his Jordan and the gifts she had to offer.

"Her eyes her eyes and smile. Nobody had eyes and smiles like that," he said.

Brian, along with Jordan’s mother, has created multiple outlets to carry on their daughter’s legacy, including scholarships with the New York City Press Club and the NYC Department of Education.

They also hope to spread her spirit of kindness and are doing so with the Jordan Schuman Foundation for Kindness. For more information visit, jourdanschumanfoundation.org.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.