CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Finish Season with Win at 41-61 Record

Knights Finish 2017 Season with 6-3 Win Monday

Bueno’s Three-Run Home Run in the Bottom of the Eighth Propels Knights to Win



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights finished the 2017 regular season the way they started it -- with a win at BB&T Ballpark over the Norfolk Tides.



Ronald Bueno launched a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the Charlotte Knights to a 6-3 come-from-behind win over the Tides from BB&T Ballpark in the 2017 regular season finale from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights wrapped up their final homestand of the season winning four of their final eight games.



The Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to help from Bueno’s big three-run blast. His home run was a 336-foot shot over the right field wall. Jake Peter and Jacob May also chipped in with RBI singles to give the Knights a commanding lead and ultimately a win over the Tides on the final day of the 2017 regular season.



RHP Connor Walsh (1-1, 3.86) earned the win in relief on Monday. Walsh tossed a scoreless eighth inning en route to his first career Triple-A victory. RHP Al Alburquerque notched his second save of the season after a scoreless ninth inning to close the door on the season. RHP Tyler Danish started for the Knights and allowed three runs on six hits over six innings. Danish struck-out five batters. He did not factor in the decision.



Offensively for the Tides, Alex Castellanos hit the first of Norfolk’s two home runs in the game. Castellanos launched a solo home run in the third inning, his second of the season. One inning later, Luis Sardinas hit a solo home run, his fifth of the season.



The Charlotte Knights will open the 2018 season -- their 20th as the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox -- on Thursday, April 5th in Durham, NC against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays). Fans can expect unique promotions and giveaways to honor the team’s strong affiliation with their parent club, which began with the 1999 season. The fifth Opening Day in BB&T Ballpark history will take place on Thursday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees).



Tommy Viola

Director of PR/Media Relations

324 S Mint St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

Office: 704-274-8203

tommyv@charlotteknights.com