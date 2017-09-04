Not too late to join PurpleStride this Saturday

The countdown is on! We are less than a week from PurpleStride, The Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer. The walk steps off Saturday, September 9 at First Ward Park in Charlotte at 8:30. Registration is at 7 a.m. and opening ceremonies at 8 a.m.

Teams are in their last push for fundraising! You still have time give and be part of a really moving day.

There is a 5K walk/run, there are splash pads for kids, face painting and so much more. It’s meant to be a fun day and a chance to Wage Hope. We’ll be there for families who have lost someone to pancreatic cancer and cheer on those who are fighting the disease.

You can still be a part of a team or signup to volunteer at https://www.pancan.org/get-involved/volunteer/.

All the information you need for the big event you can find at http://support.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride/PurpleStride?fr_id=1250&pg=entry.

WBTV News Morning Break team will be there at the opening ceremonies.

