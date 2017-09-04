Man lying in road allegedly shot at troopers with AR-15, later found in soybean field

A man was taken into custody in Lincoln County Monday after he reportedly shot at troopers with an AR-15 in Cleveland County.

Officials say a trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to reports of a man lying in the road on Lathan Wilson Road. When the man began throwing rocks at the trooper, the trooper called for backup.

When that backup arrived, officials said the man ran to a truck and pulled out an AR-15. He then fired at the troopers and ran into a soybean field.

The suspect was later found in the soybean field off of Hull Road in Lincoln County and taken into custody. He was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

There is no word on charges and no names have been released.

