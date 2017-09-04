Man accused of shooting girlfriend's son at Burke County trailer arrested

A man wanted in the shooting of his girlfriend's son Monday morning in Burke County turned himself in Tuesday night.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a trailer along Deer Creek Drive in Connelly Springs around 11:30 a.m. during an argument. Authorities say a woman called about hearing someone yell and then a gunshot in a nearby trailer.

Deputies arrived to find a 43-year-old shot in the stomach with serious injuries. He was airlifted to a Carolinas Medical Center-Main in Charlotte. Paul Alan Hyler is accused of shooting the 43-year-old, his girlfriend's son.

Deputies say they were called to Baptist Church Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a suspicious person. "The person was Paul Alan Hyler who gave up without resistance and stated he was tired of running," deputies say. "He was wet, covered in mud and had a Kel-Tec 9 mm caliber pistol in a holster on his side."

When deputies initially responded to the camper trailer Monday, they used tear gas to get inside but say Hyler was not found inside.

"We thought he could still be at the scene where the crime happened so we called SWAT in to clear the house and we introduced chemical agents," Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant. "We used cameras before we entered the house [...] he was not there."

Deputies say they were pulled away twice to investigate a person on a power line overlooking the trailer with an AR-15 assault rifle. The person turned out to be a resident and not Hyler, deputies say.

Deputies searched near the South Mountain State Park off of Baptist Camp Road.

Hyler faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

He was given a $100,000 secured bond and is expected in court Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500 or Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.