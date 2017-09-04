Deputies: Search underway for 'armed and dangerous' man accused of shooting girlfriend's son

A search is underway in Burke County after a man is accused of shooting his girlfriend's son Monday morning during an argument.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, a shooting happened at a trailer along Deer Creek Drive in Connelly Springs around 10:30 a.m. Authorities say a woman called about hearing someone yell and then a gunshot in a nearby trailer.

Deputies say the man, whose name has not been released, is accused of shooting his girlfriend's son. The injured man was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main, in Charlotte, with serious injuries.

When deputies responded to the home, they believed the alleged shooter was inside and used tear gas to get inside the home. That's when they discovered he was not inside.

"We thought he could still be at the scene where the crime happened so we called SWAT in to clear the house and we introduced chemical agents," Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant. "We used cameras before we entered the house [...] he was not there."

An arrest warrant was issued for the man, who deputies say is "armed and dangerous." Deputies are searching near the South Mountain State Park off of Baptist Camp Road.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.