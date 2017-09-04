One person seriously injured in four-car crash in west Charlotte

At least one person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in west Charlotte Monday.

The four-car crash happened just after 5 p.m. on the 7700 block of Wilkinson Boulevard near Fieldridge Road. Officers at the scene said it appeared one car rear-ended another, and that caused a chain reaction.

Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries. It is not clear if other injuries were reported.

Wilkinson Blvd was closed for a short time while crews worked the scene and cleared the roadway.

Officials have not said if any charges are being filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.