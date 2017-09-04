Charlotte mayoral candidate reminds voters – she’s white

A Charlotte mayoral candidate wants people to know that she’s Republican, smart – and white.

“VOTE FOR ME!” Kimberley Paige Barnette posted on Facebook. “REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL.”

Barnette, who turned 53 on Friday, is a former Mecklenburg County magistrate making her first run for office.

She could not be immediately reached, but the post appeared to be later taken down.

The post drew angry responses on Facebook.

“You are NOT doing conservatives or Republicans any favors,” one man wrote.

In a WTVI debate last month, Barnette criticized last September’s Charlotte protesters. She called the protests “an expression of Democratic behavior.”

Asked how the city could help its lower-income residents, Barnette said, “I don’t think we should encourage more lower-income people to (come to) Charlotte.”

“We should attract higher-income people.”

Barnette is a distant long-shot in a GOP primary featuring city council member Kenny Smith and businessman Gary Dunn.