UNCC professor mourned, search continues for accused killer

By most standards, Dr. Jeannine Skinner had achieved success. She was a professor in the psychology and gerontology departments at UNC-Charlotte. She had the admiration of friends and co-workers, and she was connected to the community through her church and career.

Yet, Dr. Skinner became a victim of a domestic violence homicide Friday inside her apartment in the Ayrsley community of south Charlotte.

“It’s just horrifying to think something can happen here, underneath us while we were here,” said neighbor Kathy Shivers, who did not know Skinner, but still hurts for the victim and her family.

Like many, Shivers has known people affected by domestic violence, but no one who lost her life.

“Just the thoughts of what could have happened to her in those moments, it’s just saddening,” said Shivers. “It happens anywhere to anybody, nobody’s exempt.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have issued a murder warrant for the arrest of 45-year-old Donny Lewis Franklin. It’s believed he drives a burgundy Jeep with NC tag 0512KN.

Previous: Man being sought after woman killed in Charlotte's Ayrsley community

Friends and colleagues at the University said Skinner kept her private life quiet and they were not aware of her connection to Franklin.

Anyone in the Charlotte area who is dealing with an abusive relationship can call the Safe Alliance domestic violence hotline at 704-332-2315 or call 911 in an emergency. Visit the Safe Alliance website here.

