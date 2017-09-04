Woman finds husband crushed under tractor trailer in Lincoln County

A man was killed in Lincoln County Monday when a truck he was working on fell on him, crushing him. His wife found him pinned and called 911.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 1:26 p.m. on George Brown Road in Crouse.

Michael Queen, 50, had the truck up on jack stands while he was working on the vehicle and it apparently fell on him. His wife came home and found him pinned under the truck and called 911.

Queen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was ruled accidental.

