Court rules couple must "debark" dogs for disrupting neighbors - | WBTV Charlotte

Court rules couple must "debark" dogs for disrupting neighbors

(CBS News | KOIN) - An Oregon court has ruled that a couple must have their dogs surgically "debarked" after causing their neighbors years of disruption.

But the Humane Society says this is not the right approach. Reporter Tim Becker of CBS Portland affiliate KOIN has the story.

Powered by Frankly