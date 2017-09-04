Sept Day 4: Sofia Copp

Sept Day 4: Labor Day. No school. Facebook live on the way.

This special cancer-fighting 9-year-old is going to meet up with me at 1 p.m. – I’m taking her out for a treat. So after reading about her below, check back in a few hours.

But here’s what’s to know now:

Sofia Copp loves American Girl dolls and the beach.

She’s an aspiring fashion designer.

Last year her carefree childhood was abruptly stopped when she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

It started in the fall of 2015. Sofia was complaining about leg pain. After a few trips to the pediatrician, she developed a fever and was sent to

Levine Children's Hospital. Three days of testing ended with her parents hearing: “Your daughter has cancer.”

Later the diagnosis was upgraded to High Risk ALL – she would require even more chemo and more intense treatments.

“Yet Sofia hardly ever complains,” says mom Rae. “Every day I look at her and wonder how such a small girl can possibly withstand it all. We love the quote, ‘Though she be but little, she is fierce.’”

We’ll ask Sofia how she does it… if her mom saw any “warning signs” of cancer… and get to hang out a little to talk about American Girl dolls and the beach. Things that show she’s just as “normal” as every other kid.

See you at 1 p.m. on Facebook

-Molly

#SeptDay4