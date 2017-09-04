Infant at homeless shelter near uptown dies, death investigation underway

An infant at a homeless shelter near uptown Charlotte died Monday morning, prompting a death investigaiton.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Salvation Army's Center of Hope Shelter for Women and Children on Spratt Street around 3:12 a.m., where they found an infant who wasn't breathing.

Medic took the baby to Carolinas Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

"The initial Investigation indicates that foul play is not suspected," police say.

The cause of death will be determined after the Medical Examiner investigates.

