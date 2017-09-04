Gas prices still climbing, tracking Irma

Good morning on this Labor Day...Kristen Miranda here! I'm hopeful you don't have to work today...but if you do, or if you're just up early, John Carter and I are here for you.

So is Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases and she is watching a couple of big things for you...first our weather. There's a big Labor Day parade Uptown so maybe you're hitting that or have other plans - you'll want to know what the holiday is looking like. She's also watching Irma - the storm is moving toward the US but it is still unclear where she'll hit, if she does at all. You'll want to see Lyndsay's take on the latest track.

You're keeping an eye on gas prices, I'm sure. They're ticking up, up, up. Now we've learned there's something that might keep them sky-high in the wake of Harvey. Also, if you're looking for a way to help with Harvey relief, we have some options for you.

If you didn't see any news over the weekend, police are asking if you've seen a man wanted in the killing of a UNC Charlotte professor. She was killed in an apartment in southwest Charlotte.

Everyone still talking about President Trump's decision on DACA - we'll have the most up to the minute details on the program which protects young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

And we're keeping our eyes on North Korea. The U.N. Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on the country and its missile tests.

That's just a tiny bit of what we'll be talking about today so we hope you'll tune in when you wake up. Have a great Labor Day holiday!

-km