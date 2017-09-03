Zachary Rumple sentenced to at least 18 years prison

An Enochville man charged with a long list of drug offenses has been sentenced to at least 18.75 years in prison for his charges in Rowan County.

Zachary Todd Rumple, 25, of China Grove, was charged from a joint investigation between the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Kannapolis Police Department, and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in November 2015.

The charges include trafficking heroin or opium.

Rumple was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center in September 2015 after investigators stopped him and his father, Christopher Rumple, when they were leaving Rumple’s home, at 210 Liz Cortland Road, according to a report from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, officers seized about $3,000 from Christopher Rumple, according to the sheriff’s report. Investigators later searched Christopher Rumple’s residence and seized $6,520, handguns, ammunition, high-powered rifles and shotguns and drug paraphernalia, the report says.

They found an additional $2,470 in a search of Zachary Rumple’s residence, along with drug paraphernalia, the report says.

Both men were charged with selling heroin to undercover officers on multiple occasions, the report says.

Zachary Rumple has at least 10 felony drug convictions in North Carolina, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. He was out on a $1 million bond when he was arrested in September.

Christopher Rumple was shot and killed in December 2016 in what the Rowan County District Attorney described as an act of self defense on the part of the man who shot Rumple.

Zachary Rumple's sentence is set at a minimum of 18.75 years to a maximum of 23.5 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine.

Zachary's brother Brandon Rumple is currently serving an 11 year prison sentence on a long list of drug charges.

