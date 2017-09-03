NC response teams returning home from Texas

Several North Carolina response teams are heading home after sending crews to Texas in response to the catastrophic flooding left behind from Hurricane Harvey.

Crews with the NC Helicopter and Aquatic Rescue Team, known as NC HART, are expected to land in Salisbury Sunday night.

The crews consist of two helicopters, eight airmen from the NC National Guard, six rescue technicians and two NC Emergency Management area coordinators, according to the offices of Governor Roy Cooper.

PREVIOUS: NC sending response teams to Texas

According to Cooper's press release, some of the same crews that headed to Texas rescued people who were trapped in floodwaters last fall after Hurricane Matthew. Search and rescue crews pulled more than 2,300 people from flooded homes and cars, including more than 100 rescued by helicopter, the press release states.

Texas requested help from North Carolina through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which helps coordinate relief for disaster-stricken states.

“Our state knows from experience with hurricanes how devastating flooding can be,” Cooper said in a statement last Sunday. “Our hearts go out to the people of Texas, and we have two seasoned search and rescue teams with vast experience on their way to help."

Swift water rescue teams who were also sent to help those in Houston left Thursday to return home to the Carolinas.

According to a spokesperson with Carolinas HealthCare System, the MedCenter Air crews, which included medical personnel and pilots, returned to Charlotte Sunday. The spokesperson said the crew "completed a total of four missions" in Texas.

The MedCenter Air team was recognized by FEMA officials for "their hard work, flexibility and generosity of time, energy and effort," according to the spokesperson.

