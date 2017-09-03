Truck hits wagon train in NC. Fatalities include one person and a horse

The wagon train reportedly had more than a dozen wagons in it when the accident occurred (Photo courtesy of the Observer)

One person was killed and a horse had to be put down at the scene after a pickup collided with a wagon train in the western North Carolina community of Maggie Valley, according to multiple media outlets. One witness was quoted as saying it “sounded like a bomb went off” when the collision occurred Friday afternoon.

The Mountaineer newspaper reported at least two other people were injured in the crash, which involved the Haywood County Labor Day Wagon Train. The 35-year-old hobbyist group crosses the county each Labor Day weekend and is a participant in the Canton Labor Day parade.

The accident occurred in front of the Pride Resort in Maggie Valley and involved a Ford Ranger that hit the back of the wagon train, reported WLOS. The station said several people are hospitalized, including a man and his grandson.

The wagon train had 18 wagons and 20 horses included, media outlets said. Organizers of the Haywood County Labor Day Wagon Train said in a Facebook post that their Labor Day events were canceled as a result of the accident.

“We ask that you keep the prayers coming,” said a Facebook post for the group. “We have several folks who are currently in the hospital and under going surgery...Right now I ask special prayers for The Summey Family & The Ferguson’s who were also injured in this horrific accident. Continued prayers of love & comfort to the Messer’s and everyone involved.”

The Mountaineer reported one horse was put down at the scene and another was transported to receive veterinary care for a wound to its hind leg. Karan Goins of Morristown, Tennessee, told the Mountaineer that the driver “was still moving after he hit it. People were flying and one horse was pinned against the rail.”