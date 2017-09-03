J.J. Watt tweets images of Harvey relief supplies, raises over $18 million

Football star J.J. Watt, a defensive end for the Houston Texans, has collected a staggering amount of money and donations for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Sunday morning he tweeted pictures of the supplies he collected, which appear to fill up a warehouse and multiple tractor trailers.

This is what we'll be distributing today pic.twitter.com/YVyOC4jRaj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 3, 2017

Watt started an online fundraiser, Houston Flood Relief Fund, last week with an initial goal of $200,000. It surpassed that in under two hours. Since then, the fundraiser has raised over $18 million dollars.

Before Harvey struck, Watt's foundation, the Justin J. Watt Foundation, provided opportunity and enrichment to middle school aged children to help them develop athletic skills as well as teamwork, work ethic and leadership skills.

Now, it has also committed to assisting the Houston community and those affected by the storm. For Watt, the amount pouring in to his foundation has only motivated him to raise the bar higher.

His new goal? $20 million.

Fans, Texans, people from all around the globe and other celebrities pitched in to help. Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres surprised Watt with a donation of $1 million when she partnered with Walmart.

When #Texas needed him, @JJWatt was there. I was honored to help make this amazing gift from @Walmart possible. https://t.co/bObBtijEwq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 31, 2017

Tennessee Titans owner, Amy Adams Strunk, also donated $1 million.

Titans Owner Amy Adams Strunk makes million dollar donation to @JJWatt's Houston Flood Relief Fund #HoustonStrong



{https://t.co/XsZjKZQzci} pic.twitter.com/JLcHGbQowI — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 29, 2017

Among other NFL players, owners and coaches working to assist those in need after Harvey is Panthers running back and Houston native Fozzy Whittaker.

“Just seeing what’s happening, it makes me feel so helpless,” Whittaker said.

Whittaker says he is personally making sure every cent raised goes directly to items those staying at the shelter need. He is also working with local restaurant Cowfish to set up a fundraiser, scheduled for September 12.

