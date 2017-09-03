Charlotte’s Labor Day Parade set for Monday morning

Spectators line Tryon St. during the Charlotte Labor Day Parade in 2016. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

Miyah Leach-Davis, front, with the Vance Cougar Marching Band dances during the Charlotte Labor Day Parade on Monday in 2016. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

Charlotte’s 18th annual Labor Day parade will fill North Tryon Street in uptown Monday, starting at 11 a.m.

Organizers claim it is Charlotte’s most “old-fashioned” parade, consisting of marchers showing pride in their labor unions, along with some floats, bands, car clubs and political candidates.

It will run down North Tryon Street, from Ninth Street, through the Square, turning on Third Street, then turning onto College Street and ending.

The parade honors the contributions of organized labor, Parade Chair Ben Lee said.

“We are a genuine Labor Day Parade – a good old American Family parade – put on by labor unions on Labor Day,” Lee said.

Charlotteans might be surprised at who actually makes up Charlotte’s unionized laborers, he said.

“Flight attendants, actors, the Charlotte Symphony and then there’s the Carolina Panthers,” he said, naming a few. “People you see wearing uniforms, whether it is the UPS worker or a locomotive engineer. We’re all around.”

Lee has chaired the parade since 2004. He said it’s important to remind Americans that the 40-hour work week was not a gift that came easily. Neither was paid vacation or paid medical care.