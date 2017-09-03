Fire destroys building at country club in Lincoln County

No one was injured in a fire in Lincolnton Sunday morning.

According to the Lincolnton Fire Department, the fire occurred at a maintenance and storage building around 9 a.m. at the Lincoln County Club on Old Country Club Road.

Firefighers on the scene had to call in extra manpower from the South Fork Fire Department along with the North 321 Fire Department to assist in handling the amount of fire.

Firefighters said the building was a "total loss."

The fire was under control within 30 minutes, crews said.

Lincoln police said Old Country Club Road was shut down for some time due to the fire.

It is unclear what started the fire.

