Driver escapes rollover crash with minor injuries, police say - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver escapes rollover crash with minor injuries, police say

Fred Craft/WBTV Fred Craft/WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear what caused a rollover crash in south Charlotte Sunday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the wreck occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Park Road and Arbor Pointe Drive. 

Police said the driver was able to escape with minor injuries. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly