Driver strikes motorcyclist, charged with DWI

One person was arrested after striking a motorcyclist in south Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a driver hit a motorcyclist off of Pineville-Matthews Road and Rea Road around 1:40 a.m.

The motorcyclist received minor injuries.

The person who struck the motorcyclist was charged with driving while impaired.

No names were released.

