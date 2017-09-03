Driver strikes motorcyclist, charged with DWI - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver strikes motorcyclist, charged with DWI

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was arrested after striking a motorcyclist in south Charlotte Sunday morning. 

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a driver hit a motorcyclist off of Pineville-Matthews Road and Rea Road around 1:40 a.m.

The motorcyclist received minor injuries. 

The person who struck the motorcyclist was charged with driving while impaired. 

No names were released. 

