Light pole falls after hit-and-run

A hit-and-run happened early Sunday morning off Beattie Ford Road and McCoy road.

Police say the driver hit a caution light pole around 12:15 a.m., which knocked it out of the ground. It broke in two in the middle of the street.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. Police are unsure if impairment was a factor.

The name of the driver or any possible injuries sustained are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright WBTV 2017. All rights reserved.