52-year-old Concord woman found, Silver Alert canceled

A Silver Alert was canceled for Concord woman who was last seen Tuesday.

According to the Concord Police Department, 52-year-old Rose Maria McClammy was last seen by a family member around 7 a.m, Officers said McClammy was found Saturday night.

Police believe McClammy was driving in her tan Chevy Malibu with NC plate, EDL-5925. It is unclear where McClammy was headed, officers say.

McClammy was last seen wearing a burgundy blouse with a cream colored sweater, according to Concord police. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

If you have any information on McClammy's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

