52-year-old Concord woman found, Silver Alert canceled - | WBTV Charlotte

52-year-old Concord woman found, Silver Alert canceled

McClammy (Source: Concord Police Department) McClammy (Source: Concord Police Department)
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) -

A Silver Alert was canceled for Concord woman who was last seen Tuesday. 

According to the Concord Police Department, 52-year-old Rose Maria McClammy was last seen by a family member around 7 a.m,  Officers said McClammy was found Saturday night. 

Police believe McClammy was driving in her tan Chevy Malibu with NC plate, EDL-5925. It is unclear where McClammy was headed, officers say. 

McClammy was last seen wearing a burgundy blouse with a cream colored sweater, according to Concord police. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs approximately 180 pounds. 

If you have any information on McClammy's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly