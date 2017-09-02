Wrestler Ric Flair posts social media message, wants fans to know he 'ain't dead yet'

Following a medical induced coma after surgery, wrestling icon Ric Flair posted a lively message to his fans Saturday.

"I want to tell all my fans out there, thank you for all the love, support, and I will see you in the very, very, very, very near future- WOO!" the icon said in a video he posted to his Twitter page.

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017

The Charlottean and 68-year-old wrestler dealt with medical issues earlier this month and was admitted to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Fans on Twitter responded to his positive message with excitement.

This makes me happy. Nothing can keep the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair down! #Legend #WWE https://t.co/vQDtGKqJPr — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) September 2, 2017

Out of all his time spent in professional wrestling, this has to be my favorite ever Ric Flair promo. Immortality is real. https://t.co/Rnk6MsBV5n — Mikey (@LesnarSupport) September 2, 2017

Ric Flair > Death https://t.co/bgwrQqaUyv — Jeff Macke (@JeffMacke) September 2, 2017

