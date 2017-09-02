Wrestler Ric Flair posts social media message, wants fans to kno - | WBTV Charlotte

Wrestler Ric Flair posts social media message, wants fans to know he 'ain't dead yet'

Source: @RicFlairNatrBoy via Twitter Source: @RicFlairNatrBoy via Twitter
Ric Flair (Charlotte Observer) Ric Flair (Charlotte Observer)

Following a medical induced coma after surgery, wrestling icon Ric Flair posted a lively message to his fans Saturday. 

"I want to tell all my fans out there, thank you for all the love, support, and I will see you in the very, very, very, very near future- WOO!" the icon said in a video he posted to his Twitter page. 

The Charlottean and 68-year-old wrestler dealt with medical issues earlier this month and was admitted to the hospital for emergency surgery. 

PREVIOUS: Wrestling icon Ric Flair admitted to hospital. ‘We need your prayers,’ says his rep.

RELATED: Wrestler Ric Flair has ‘multiple organ problems,’ in critical condition, family says

Fans on Twitter responded to his positive message with excitement. 

PREVIOUS: Wrestler Ric Flair is ‘awake, communicating,’ says rep, but there are complications

Copyright WBTV 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly