Rory Kinane: Special Olympics Athlete of the Month

Our very first Special Olympics Athlete of the Month is speed skater Rory Kinane of Mecklenburg County.

Kinane represented the United States at the 2013 Winter World Games which were held in South Korea. He won the silver medal in the 777 meter short track race.

He also competed in the 2016 Pre-Games in Austria and brought home two silver medals, one in the 500 meter event and another in the 777 meter race.

Kinane continues to train with his coach, Tappie Dellinger, at Extreme Ice, and he is looking forward to his next competition.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.