Body found on Lake Norman, death investigation underway

Climb more than 800 steps and stunning views await on a mile-long trail opening this month in Chimney Rock State Park.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the wreck occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Park Road and Arbor Pointe Drive.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a driver hit a motorcyclist off of Pineville-Matthews Road and Rea Road around 1:40 a.m.More >>
A woman who was killed in the Ayrsley community in southwest Charlotte Friday has been identified as a UNC Charlotte professor, according to school officials Saturday.More >>
According to the Concord Police Department, 52-year-old Rose Maria McClammy was last seen by a family member around 7 a.m.More >>
