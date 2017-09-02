$50,000 reward for information on mail carrier shot in Charlotte

The U.S Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) who shot a mail carrier in southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred Thursday around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Archer Avenue. The victim, Edward McDaniel, suffered serious bodily injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. He was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the incident.

Police say the USPS employee was working as a letter carrier when he was shot. They say it appears he got into an argument with an unknown person when he was shot multiple times.

No one has been arrested.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

