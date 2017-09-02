Silver Alert canceled for missing 22-year-old in Lincoln County

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing in Lincolnton Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 22-year-old Schanael Frantze Holly was last seen on Ashton Way.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Holly was last seen wearing a pink plaid onesie with black and green shoes. She was also last seen wearing a gold crucifix necklace.

Officials said Holly was traveling on foot. Her destination is unknown.

If you have any information about Holly, you should call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-735-8202.

