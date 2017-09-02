Fire destroys home under renovation in northwest Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A vacant home in northwest Charlotte was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews were called to a vacant home in the 1800 block of Laporte Drive around 5 a.m. Heavy flames and smoke were scene coming from the home. 

A WBTV crew on scene saw heavy damage to the roof of the home. 

Firefighters said no one was injured in the blaze. Crews said the home was under renovations and the homeowner was living in a home nearby when he saw flames coming from the home. 

The fire caused $150,000 in damages, firefighters say. 

The cause of the fire has not been released. 

