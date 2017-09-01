Local police and fire departments accepting public donations for Houston responders

Multiple local police departments in the WBTV viewing area are accepting public donations to benefit the officers who are working the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Huntersville Fire Department is also collecting donations.

The Newton Police Department partnered with the Roxboro Police Department in Texas to collect items for the first responders who were affected by the storm in Houston and those who have been helping residents.

The Newton Police Department is the collection site for the western part of North Carolina, according to a spokesperson. Newton police are asking for the public to donate underwear, socks, hygiene products and children's clothes.

You can donate and drop off items at the Newton Police Department, located on North Main Avenue, through September 13. Items can be dropped off 24 hours a day, police said.

#Matthews PD started collecting items for Houston PD yesterday; people have already been stopping by/dropping off items @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/BbSiSf1zib — Coleen Harry WBTV (@ColeenHarryWBTV) September 1, 2017

Police depts in NC collecting items to send to officers in Houston responding to the flooding; officers in Houston working 24/7 @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/xRpPyLYHRv — Coleen Harry WBTV (@ColeenHarryWBTV) September 1, 2017

Newton Police Chief released this statement Friday:

“Many of our brothers and sisters in Houston have been on the front lines helping their neighbors since before the storm hit land, and many of their own homes were severely damaged during the storm and subsequent flooding. When you’re a first responder in an emergency like this, you’re often so focused on helping the people in your community that you can use some extra help taking care of your own family. Through the generosity of the people of Newton and surrounding communities, we can help ease the burden of this natural disaster on first responders and their families.”

The Matthews Police Department and Waxhaw Police Department are also collecting donations for the Houston Police Department and other law enforcement officers in Houston. Matthews police and Waxhaw police are accepting donations until September 12.

All three Huntersville fire stations are collecting donations for the hurricane relief effort in Texas, and will send a firefighter to make the delivery. They are accepting donations until September 8. They ask not to donate bottled water, but instead:

Brand new socks, underwear and t-shirts

Toothpaste, toothbrushes, hygiene products

Diapers, baby formula, wipes

Canned food and non-perishable items (consider pull-top cans)

Pet food, bowls, collars, leashes, crates, cages, toys

Stuffed animals and kids toys

Monetary donations through Gift Cards

