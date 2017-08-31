Charlotte dog and trainer headed to Houston for difficult task

City leaders have had several meetings this week in preparation for power outages, flooding, and other issues brought on by the storm.More >>
Thirty spots have been blocked off at each of the company's two locations, just for those escaping the worst of the storm.
As hundreds of cars remain sunken under feet of water, search crews are dealing with the grim reality that some may not have made it out of those cars alive.
We've been meeting survivors, volunteers, and families who know how tough pancreatic cancer is on those affected by the disease. Through their loss, they are moved to take action.
Project LIFT is to end soon as funding will run out. There are talks to find the money to continue parts of the program.
