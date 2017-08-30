Man wanted in Salisbury stabbing and shooting arrested in GA

The shooting happened along the 1900-block of Prospect Drive Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. This is the Hunters Pointe Apartments near W. Sugar Creek Road.More >>
The shooting happened along the 1900-block of Prospect Drive Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. This is the Hunters Pointe Apartments near W. Sugar Creek Road.More >>
“The state is doing what we want the people of North Carolina to do and that is prepare for Hurricane Irma,” Cooper said.More >>
“The state is doing what we want the people of North Carolina to do and that is prepare for Hurricane Irma,” Cooper said.More >>
Huntersville police say they were called to assist MEDIC at a home on Dallas Street on May 29, where they found Billy Ray Bullabough. He went to a local hospital where he died a short time later.More >>
Huntersville police say they were called to assist MEDIC at a home on Dallas Street on May 29, where they found Billy Ray Bullabough. He went to a local hospital where he died a short time later.More >>
Deputies say the child got the gun from a vehicle and "it went off."More >>
Deputies say the child got the gun from a vehicle and "it went off."More >>
The postal worker, identified as Edward McDaniel, was seriously injured after being shot in the 3600 block of Archer Avenue around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday.More >>
The postal worker, identified as Edward McDaniel, was seriously injured after being shot in the 3600 block of Archer Avenue around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday.More >>