Man wanted in Salisbury stabbing and shooting arrested in GA

A man wanted in a stabbing and shooting that happened in Salisbury early Sunday morning has been arrested in Georgia.

Salisbury police say a 32-year-old man was shot and stabbed inside his home on Vanderford Street around 3 a.m.

Eric George Hyman, 29, is the suspect in the case. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The victim went to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say the act was not random.

Thursday, police said Hyman was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, or Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

