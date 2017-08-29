'Armed and dangerous' man still wanted in Charlotte's 60th homicide

Police in Charlotte are looking for a second suspect they say should be considered "armed and dangerous" in a fatal shooting that happened in late August.

Darius Jordan Perry, 19, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of De’Monte RaShawn Perkins, 22.

The shooting happened on August 24, on the 5400 block of Windy Valley Drive, near Hovis and Rozelles Ferry Roads. When officers arrived at the scene they found Perkins deceased with a gunshot wound.

The following Saturday, police arrested and charged 24-year-old Jacobe Levone Walker with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

One neighbor, Tyrone Cregg, says he was sitting on his porch with his child when he heard the shots. He says the scene left him unsettled.

“The bullet might have missed him, and come down and shot me sitting on the porch with my 9-month-old baby,” Cregg said.

Cregg says he moved his family to the area to get away from crime, only to end up with a homicide scene just doors down.

“You don’t know who’s going to aim a gun, who’s going to shoot,” he said.

Other neighbors say the flashing lights and police tape are all too familiar.

“You live in this neighborhood... I’ve gotten a little bit used to it,” Edward Zaremsky said.

This shooting marks Charlotte's 60th homicide in 2017.

If you have any information about Perry's whereabouts or the shooting, you're asked to call VCAT at 704-336-VCAT (8228) or 911.

