WBTV employee shares private breast cancer journey, lessons learned

Internal reports written by a UNCC human resources employee and obtained by WBTV summarize conversations with employees who worked for Cline. The reports show some employees were afraid to speak with HR investigators for fear they would face retaliation.More >>
Internal reports written by a UNCC human resources employee and obtained by WBTV summarize conversations with employees who worked for Cline. The reports show some employees were afraid to speak with HR investigators for fear they would face retaliation.More >>
Lauren Bridges has CRPS, or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. It is a rare disorder causing severe pain, triggered by even the smallest touches or sounds.More >>
Lauren Bridges has CRPS, or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. It is a rare disorder causing severe pain, triggered by even the smallest touches or sounds.More >>
Derrick Lee Banner was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street Tuesday.More >>
Derrick Lee Banner was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street Tuesday.More >>
A substitute teacher, accused of inappropriate contact with a student, has more allegations against him from former students. Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, was charged Thursday with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student. Police say Barrett had "inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old male student, as well as showing him inappropriate videos of a sexual nature," while working as a substitute teacher at Rocky River High School. According to Mint Hill Police,...More >>
A substitute teacher, accused of inappropriate contact with a student, has more allegations against him from former students. Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, was charged Thursday with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student. Police say Barrett had "inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old male student, as well as showing him inappropriate videos of a sexual nature," while working as a substitute teacher at Rocky River High School. According to Mint Hill Police,...More >>
Five people were arrested and one turned himself in Thursday to the Lancaster County Sheriff's office following efforts by the Drug Task Force. All six are facing charges for selling illegal drugs to undercover sources, police say. “Our drug agents are out there every day investigating the information they develop and tips they receive from citizens," Sheriff Barry Faile said. "We will continue to conduct these investigations and get arrest warrants for the peo...More >>
Five people were arrested and one turned himself in Thursday to the Lancaster County Sheriff's office following efforts by the Drug Task Force. All six are facing charges for selling illegal drugs to undercover sources, police say. “Our drug agents are out there every day investigating the information they develop and tips they receive from citizens," Sheriff Barry Faile said. "We will continue to conduct these investigations and get arrest warrants for the peo...More >>