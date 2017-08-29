Case of alleged animal abuse, neglect under investigation at Mint Hill home

At least one dead cat was found at a Mint Hill home Tuesday morning following animal abuse allegations.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control say a search warrant was issued at a property on Lebanon Road. So far, officials found rabbits, 24 cats and seven dogs at the home.

"Animal Care & Control was provided information that alleges possible abuse of animals at this location in regards to unsanitary conditions and neglect," CMPD Animal Care and Control says.

Officials wore protective gear as they went inside the home. The animals were removed and placed in an outdoor barn until they can be checked out.

The investigation is active.

