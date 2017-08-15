Thomas Davis gets his contract extension in Carolina

Thomas Davis isn’t done yet.

The 34-year-old Carolina Panthers linebacker signed a one-year extension with the team, announced on Tuesday afternoon.

A source told the Observer that the deal is worth $6.75 million, with $3 million guaranteed ($2 million of which will come this year, and $1 million the following).

“Lifer, baby!” A jubilant Davis exclaimed in a video post on social media by the Panthers’ accounts. He was on a plane with teammates heading to Nashville for this week’s joint practices and exhibition game against the Tennessee Titans.

“Now the only thing left to go do is win the Super Bowl,” he added.

Negotiations had started between Davis’ representation and Carolina’s front office under prior general manager Dave Gettleman. Gettleman was fired by owner Jerry Richardson a week before the start of training camp, and interim general manager Marty Hurney stepped in.

An investigation by the Observer showed that tense contract discussions between both Davis and Gettleman, and tight end Greg Olsen and Gettleman, were factors in a series of events that soured Richardson toward Gettleman, especially the owner’s opinion of Gettleman’s “bedside manner” in negotiations.

Davis’ career showed no sign of slowing down after he returned from his third ACL tear in the same knee in 2012. He became Carolina’s all-time tackle leader last season with 1,086, after leading the team in 2016 with 132 tackles. His 10 interceptions (one for a touchdown) since 2012 rank second in the NFL among linebackers, behind Luke Kuechly.

Davis’ last deal was in 2015, for two years.