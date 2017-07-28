Teen arrested, another wanted in Rock Hill armed robbery

One teen was arrested and another is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning in Rock Hill.

Police say they were called to Winthrop Drive around 4:30 a.m., where a 46-year-old woman said four men approached her as she was getting out of her car. One of the robbers had a handgun, police say.

Rock Hill police arrested 17-year-old Jer' Michael Davis and charged him with two counts of criminal conspiracy, five counts of breaking and entering, first-degree burglary and possession of controlled substances.

Officers are still looking for 18-year-old Zyon Crosby in connection with the armed robbery.

The woman said as she was running from the robbers, Crosby reportedly struck her in the back of the head with a gun. The robbers stole the woman's purse, police said.

She was treated and taken to PMC for treatment.

Rock Hill Police say they tried to capture Crosby at his home Thursday night, but he ran from police and has not been seen since.

They say Crosby is the one who had the handgun, but they also believe he had three accomplices, one of which is Jer’Michael Davis.

“We had some car break-ins from that area so we’re pretty sure these young men were involved in the car break-ins also,” PIO Mark Bollinger said.

The victim showed WBTV three large wounds on her head, she said she has three hematomas. She also fractured her finger and has cuts and scrapes all over her legs.

She says detectives brought her purse back to her, it was found in a dumpster. According to the victim, all that was taken was $84.00, but her iPhone and identification cards were untouched.

Davis appeared in court Friday afternoon. According to Rock Hill Police, a judge denied his bond.

Officers said Crosby is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this robbery or know Crosby's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.

