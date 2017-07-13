Harding High School Rams armed with no. 1 running back in the nation

Hard work is really paying off for this guy. Quavaris Crouch is the 6-foot-2 225 pound number one ranked running back in the country for the 2019 class.

And he's only a rising junior at Harding High.

Last season, he led Harding to its first playoff appearance in six years. Head Coach Sam Greiner says his greatest strength is his willingness to get even better.

Crouch says he hadn't even watched a game of college football until his freshman year, but he already has more than TWENTY division one offers. He's not in a hurry to narrow those down just yet. For now it's all about Harding Football and refining his own style.

"Numbers and stuff like that don't really mean a lot to me, I just wanted to get better and help my team win. We have goals this year. We want to win the opener and then win the conference. That's really all that was on my mind, I wasn't really worrying about being number one," said Crouch. "I just try to adapt what I know and be confident in my running style."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.