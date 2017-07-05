Man sought, accused of rape and kidnapping in Cabarrus County

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding a man accused of kidnapping and rape.

Detectives are trying to find Derek Lee Helms. Helms has outstanding warrants for arrest charging him with first degree kidnapping and second degree rape.

Helms lives in Stanly County, but may have left the state, according to investigators.

Helms is a white man and is 28 years old. He may be driving a silver or gray four door 2005 Mercedes.

Anyone with information concerning Derek Lee Helms or his location, is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000, the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME, or www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.