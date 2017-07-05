Two injured in northwest Charlotte crash

Two people were injured in a crash in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened around 4:13 a.m. on Brookshire Boulevard at Lawton Road. One vehicle was turning left and pulled out in front of another vehicle. The other vehicle had the right of way and T-boned the first vehicle, according to police.

CMPD says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Medic took two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic signals were down in the area for a time.

