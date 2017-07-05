Two injured in northwest Charlotte crash

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding a man accused of kidnapping and rape.More >>
The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding a man accused of kidnapping and rape.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver hit a power pole and flipped on Wilkinson Boulevard near Remount Road around 2:19 a.m.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver hit a power pole and flipped on Wilkinson Boulevard near Remount Road around 2:19 a.m.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened around 4:13 a.m. on Brookshire Boulevard at Lawton Road.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened around 4:13 a.m. on Brookshire Boulevard at Lawton Road.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the two men were shot around 12:50 a.m. in the 8900 block of Softwind Place.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the two men were shot around 12:50 a.m. in the 8900 block of Softwind Place.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman was running in the 15000 block of York Road around 7:48 a.m. when a man pulled up next to her, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she get into the vehicle.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman was running in the 15000 block of York Road around 7:48 a.m. when a man pulled up next to her, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she get into the vehicle.More >>