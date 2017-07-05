Two injured in southwest Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Two injured in southwest Charlotte shooting

Two men were hurt in a shooting in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the two men were shot around 12:50 a.m. in the 8900 block of Softwind Place. Friends or family took the men to Carolinas Medical Center-Pineville. One of the men was seriously injured and has since been transferred to CMC-Main.

The other man suffered minor injuries. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

There's no word on a possible motive. 

