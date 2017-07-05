Crash closes Wilkinson Boulevard near Remount Road

A car hit a power pole early Wednesday morning, closing a road in west Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver hit a power pole and flipped on Wilkinson Boulevard near Remount Road around 2:19 a.m.

All outbound lanes were closed and one inbound lane was open. Police said it would take between three and four hours before the roadway reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

There's no word on injuries.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.