EXCLUSIVE: Family of burned toddler speaks

Good morning to you. Did you enjoy your Fourth of July? It's Christine Sperow, getting you caught up on what's happening today. It's Wednesday, July 5. Here is a look at the stories making headlines right now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

The public still needs to be on the lookout. This morning Charlotte police are looking for a man, accused of trying to abduct two female joggers at gunpoint in the Steele Creek area. Police say he is armed and dangerous. WBTV's Mark Davenport has more details on how the attempted abductions happened.

LIVE: Charlotte police are looking for a shooter after two men were hurt in Southwest Charlotte. It happened on Softwind Place in Steele Creek. WBTV's Micah Smith talked to investigators overnight and reveals what she learned in a live report right at 5 a.m.

Heads up if you drive on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte. An accident downed lines and at one point the road was blocked in both directions. We'll have an update.

NORTH KOREA: U.S. officials confirm North Korea launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The U.N. has called an emergency meeting. We'll talk about how the U.S. is expected to respond.

WEATHER: The rain and thunderstorms delayed some fireworks displays last night. We could get some more of the same today. Meteorologist Chris Larson has your most accurate forecast.

