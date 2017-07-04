Knights Drop Tuesday’s Opener 1-0 to Bulls

RHP Reynaldo Lopez tossed six strong innings, but the Charlotte Knights fell to the Durham Bulls by a score of 1-0 on Tuesday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC.



Lopez (6-5, 4.03) was the hard-luck losing pitcher on Tuesday. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed just one run on six hits over seven innings. He struck out six batters and walked just one. RHP Brad Goldberg gave up just two hits over two shutout innings out of the bullpen for the Knights.



In the top of the fourth inning, Lopez gave up a solo home run to Jake Bauers, which was all the Bulls needed for the game one win. The home run was his eighth of the season. The Bulls combined to record a game-high seven hits on the night.



RHP Brett Honeywell (8-7, 4.54) earned the win after he allowed just three hits over six shutout innings. Honeywell walked just one and fanned nine batters. Relievers Chih-Wei Hu and Diego Castilla combined to hold the Knights scoreless over the final three innings. Castilla notched his first save of the season after a scoreless ninth.



Chicago White Sox infielder Tyler Saladino continued his rehab assignment on Tuesday. Saladino went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Second baseman Yoan Moncada chipped in with one of Charlotte’s four hits.



The Knights will continue their three-game series from Durham, NC on Wednesday with a 7:05 p.m. game.

Press Release provided by Charlotte Knights

