Man receives third-degree burns in fireworks accident

A man was severely burned in an accident involving fireworks in Conover Tuesday night.

The Conover Fire Department said a man had third-degree burns on the inside of both of his arms due to a firework accident. The man also had first and second-degree burns on several other parts of his body, firefighters said.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m., crews said.

The man was taken to the hospital, but was then airlifted to a burn center. Firefighters were unclear what burn center the man was transported to.

Fire officials said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Crews are not sure exactly what happened, but did confirm fireworks were involved.

