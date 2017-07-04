Fire sparks at northeast Charlotte car dealership - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire sparks at northeast Charlotte car dealership

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured in a fire at a used car dealership in northeast Charlotte Tuesday evening. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 5:16 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Tryon Street at Boulevard Auto Exchange. 

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames showing. 

The fire occurred in a detached building on the property, crews said. The fire department said the detached building was not connected to the main business office. 

Crews said 27 firefighters were able to control the fire in 14 minutes. 

Firefighters did not say what caused the fire. 

